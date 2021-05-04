IPL 2021 postponed

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) Following several cases of Coronavirus, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been postponed.

IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed this move, saying that decision has been taken for the safety and security of all stakeholders.

According to the media reports, the IPL said the decision was unanimously taken by the tournament’s Governing Council along with the top brass of the BCCI.

The statement said: “The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL,”.

The decision has been taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind.

“These are difficult times, especially in India, and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times,” the BCCI said in a statement.

It further said: “BCCI will do do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021,”.

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third franchise to register cases when it was confirmed earlier on Tuesday that Wriddhiman Saha had tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolating away from the rest of the squad; he had reported reported symptoms including persistent fever.

India's worsening pandemic situation - it has been recording around 400,000 new positive cases daily over the past few days - prompted several countries to ban travellers from India. The Australian government even imposed a ban on its own citizens returning from India until May 15, saying that any transgression would be deemed a criminal offence.