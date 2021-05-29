IPL 2021 will be finished in UAE, BCCI confirms

(@fidahassanain)

The board says a special general meeting had unanimously agreed for the remaining matches to be held in the UAE, considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended due to Covid-19, Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday.

The IPL would be finished in the United Arab Emirates in September and October.

In a statement, the BCCI said it would ask the global governing body for more time to make a decision on whether the Twenty20 World Cup should be held in India in October and November.

The IPL, the world's richest cricket tournament, was suspended after some players and staff members contracted Covid-19.

The players and staff members contracted Coronavirus despite that they were in bio-secure bubbles.

“A special general meeting had unanimously agreed for the remaining matches to be held in the UAE, considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” the board confirmed.