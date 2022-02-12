(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that he suddenly fell down, leaving people around him in shock but now he is find and okay.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Huge Edeades, the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctioneer, suddenly collapsed during the auction process in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The incident caused panic among the participants present there on the occasion.

The latest reports suggest that the medical staff attended Edmeades who is now okay but a bit shook.

The reports say that that it was a physical fall and there are no internal issues to be worried about.

The incident took place when the franchises were bidding for Sri Lanka all rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as Edmeades fell down from the stage, leaving everyone around in shock. The medical team rushed to him at the venue in Begaluru.

Huge is a UK based fine art and charity auctioneer. He during his 35-year career as a Christie’s auctioneer conducted more than 2,500 auctions, selling over 310,000 lots for a sum in excess of £2.7 billion.