IPL Is Not Possible In India This Year, Says Sourav Ganguly

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:54 PM

IPL is not possible in India this year, says Sourav Ganguly

The Indian Cricket Chief says IPL has been suspended due to surge in COVID-19 cases and several players and staff members contracted the virus.

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2021) Indian Premier League (IPL) edition 2021 could not be completed this year, board of Control for cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said on Monday.

Ganguly said IPL was suspended earlier due to surge in COVID-19 cases and many players also became its victim.

India is reporting nearly 40,000 deaths and about 400,000 new cases on daily basis.

Ganguly said there was no chance of resumption of suspended lucrative tournament. India is to play the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in England on June 18.

The Indian Cricket Chief said: “Still no chance to complete the suspended IPL because it is very hard to find a slot.

Lots of organizational hazards like 14-day quarantine are there in its way. It’s not possible in India. This quarantine is quite to deal with,”.

India will travel to England in early June to prepare for the world Test final and then they will go to Sri Lanka in July before going to England for five tests in August and September this year. A tight schedule is there.

IPL was moved last year to UAE due to pandemic and many of the English countries had offered to host the remainder of this IPL.

More Stories From Sports

