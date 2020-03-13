IPL postponed amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The further decision about rest of the matches of the league will be made after April 15.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed, the reports say here on Friday.

The authorities concerned took the decision amid fears of Coronavirus, saying that the further orders or plans would be made after April 15.

