LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Former test spinner Iqbal Qasim has been appointed chairman of the revamped Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee with Wasim Akram, Ali Naqvi, Umar Gul and Urooj Mumtaz as members.

