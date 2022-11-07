Iqbal Sports Gala dangal held at Murray College ground

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A dangal (wrestling) match was held at Murray College ground as part of the Iqbal Sports Gala.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, special guests of Dangal were MPA Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commission General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo and District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal.

Wrestlers from across the country demonstrated their performance against rival wrestlers.

A large number of people witnessed the dangal.

ADCG Shahid Abbas welcomed the wrestlers and appreciated the District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo and their team for the excellent arrangements.

He said that traditional sports were our identity and the district administration was trying to promote traditional sports along with modern sports.

The DSO hoped that citizens of Sialkot would participate fully in the Iqbal Week programmesand continue to encourage the district administration.