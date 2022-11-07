UrduPoint.com

Iqbal Sports Gala Dangal Held At Murray College Ground

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Iqbal Sports Gala dangal held at Murray College ground

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A dangal (wrestling) match was held at Murray College ground as part of the Iqbal Sports Gala.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, special guests of Dangal were MPA Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commission General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo and District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal.

Wrestlers from across the country demonstrated their performance against rival wrestlers.

A large number of people witnessed the dangal.

ADCG Shahid Abbas welcomed the wrestlers and appreciated the District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo and their team for the excellent arrangements.

He said that traditional sports were our identity and the district administration was trying to promote traditional sports along with modern sports.

The DSO hoped that citizens of Sialkot would participate fully in the Iqbal Week programmesand continue to encourage the district administration.

Related Topics

Sports Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

20 minutes ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

43 minutes ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

3 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

4 hours ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.