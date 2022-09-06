UrduPoint.com

Iqra Cricket Academy Inaugurated At Iqra University North Campus

Muhammad Rameez Published September 06, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Iqra Cricket Academy inaugurated at Iqra University North Campus

Chairman Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani inaugurated sports ground and the Iqra Cricket Academy at Iqra University North Campus here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani inaugurated sports ground and the Iqra Cricket academy at Iqra University North Campus here on Tuesday.

He also announced taking an initiative towards establishment of Iqra Cricket Academy.

The Inter-Campus Cricket Tournament 2022 was also organized on this occasion, said a statement.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Wasim Qazi said that cricket instills the spirit of hard work, fitness, and competition in the youth, which improves their skills and enthusiasm.

Pakistani cricketers Fawad Alam and Muhammad Sami participated as the special guests, and they were presented with a bouquet and a shield by campus Director, Dr. Syed Ali Raza.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Fawad Alam

Recent Stories

Defence Day celebrations held at F-7/4 girls colle ..

Defence Day celebrations held at F-7/4 girls college

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 3 accused of murder, attempt to murd ..

Police arrest 3 accused of murder, attempt to murder cases

1 minute ago
 FC pays rich tribute to martyrs on Pakistan Defenc ..

FC pays rich tribute to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day in Kohlu

1 minute ago
 India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-1 ..

India approves its first nasal vaccine for Covid-19

5 minutes ago
 Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

Ceremony held regarding Defence Day

5 minutes ago
 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.