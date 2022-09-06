Iqra Cricket Academy inaugurated at Iqra University North Campus

Chairman Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani inaugurated sports ground and the Iqra Cricket Academy at Iqra University North Campus here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Iqra University Hunaid Lakhani inaugurated sports ground and the Iqra Cricket academy at Iqra University North Campus here on Tuesday.

He also announced taking an initiative towards establishment of Iqra Cricket Academy.

The Inter-Campus Cricket Tournament 2022 was also organized on this occasion, said a statement.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Wasim Qazi said that cricket instills the spirit of hard work, fitness, and competition in the youth, which improves their skills and enthusiasm.

Pakistani cricketers Fawad Alam and Muhammad Sami participated as the special guests, and they were presented with a bouquet and a shield by campus Director, Dr. Syed Ali Raza.