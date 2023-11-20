Iqra University wins HEC All Pakistan Inter-University Squash Women Iqbal Trophy

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Twin sisters from Iqra University steered the team to win the Iqbal Trophy of the HEC All-Pakistan Women Squash Championship played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Monday.

Legendary Qamar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Director sports and Organizing Secretary Mariyyah Samin, Coach Salma Faiz, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Referee Adil Faqeer and Riaz Khan, administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, players and officials were also present.

In the final of the HEC All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship played for the Iqbal Trophy, Iqra University team recorded a victory against Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad by 2-0. The team of Iqra University, a twin sisters of Umme Kulsoom and Zohra through tournament exhibited excellent display and defeated some strong teams like Punjab University, University of Central Punjab, Lahore College University, University of Lahore and Bahaduddin Zikria University Multan in their league round matches.

In the first singles match Umme Kulsoom of Iqra recorded a victory against Haram Safdar of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad by 11-9, 11-8 and 11-8. Umme Kulsoom played well and did not give much chance to Haram Safdar to strike back.

After winning the first singles Zohra of Iqra University defeated Nimra Aqeel of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad in a tough battle 3-2, the score was 11-8, 3-11, 11-8, 8-11 and 11-5.

Zohra faced tough resistance against her strong rival Nimra Aqeel in the marathon 3-2 sets, which lasted for 49 minutes. Zohra is a good outstanding players who defeated national ranking player Nimra Aqeel in the five sets battle.

In the third position match Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeated Lahore College for Women University by 2-0. In the first singles Hira Aqeel, the younger sister of Nimra Aqeel, defeated Tania Younis of Lahore College for Women by 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-4 and 11-4 and in the second singles Maira Hussain of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan defeared Anzdeela Ramzan by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-3 and 11-4.

A total of 15 Universities took part in the All Pakistan Inter-University Women Squash Championship for the Iqbal Trophy awarded by the chief guest to winners Iqra University, Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad got runners-up trophy while Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan took third position.

FINAL RESULT

IQRA (2-0) QAA

Umme Kulsoom (Iqra) (3-0) Haram Safdar (QAU)

(11-1 11-4 11-2)

Zohra Abdullah (Iqra) (3-2) Nimra Aqeel (QAU)

(11-8 3-11 11-8 8-11 11-5)

3RD POSITION RESULT

AWKUM (2-0) LCW

Hira Aqeel (awkum) (3-0) Tania Younis

(11-2 11-4 11-4)

Maira Hussain (awkum) (3-0) Anzeela Ramzan

(11-4 11-3 11-4)