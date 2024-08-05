Open Menu

Iran-Azerbaijan Int'l Cycling Tour To Be Held On Oct

The 37th Iran-Azerbaijan international cycling tour will be held on October 2024 in three northwest provinces of Iran an official in General Directorate of Sports and Youth of East Azerbaijan province has announced

Tabriz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The 37th Iran-Azerbaijan international cycling tour will be held on October 2024 in three northwest provinces of Iran an official in General Directorate of Sports and Youth of East Azerbaijan province has announced.

The Tour of Azerbaijan (Iran) is the most important international sports event in the northwest provinces of Iran and will be held from October 6, 2024, Hassan Dehghan said on Monday, adding that this event will be held in five stages, hosted by East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, and Ardebil provinces.

The 36th Iran-Azerbaijan international cycling tour was held in five stages for six days from August 26 to 31, 2023, with a distance of 830 km.

