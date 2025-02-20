Open Menu

Iran Bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 10:25 PM

Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title

Iran clinched the men's title of the 7th Combaxx Asian International Open Taekwondo Championship, while Pakistan finished as runner-up and Egypt securing third place, here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Iran clinched the men's title of the 7th Combaxx Asian International Open Taekwondo Championship, while Pakistan finished as runner-up and Egypt securing third place, here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

In the women’s category, Saudi Arabia claimed the top position, with Pakistan and Egypt taking second and third places, respectively.

Iran’s Mahdi Haji Mousaei was named the Best Male Athlete, while Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Ali Abutaleb won the Best Female Athlete award. Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed and Mali’s Iman Kanoute were recognized for their outstanding fighting spirit. The Best Coach awards went to Saudi Arabia’s Qurban and Iran’s Mohammad Azizi.

On the final day, Iran’s Mahdi Haji Mousaei won gold in the 63kg men’s final, defeating Pakistan’s Nauman Khan 2-0.

Iran’s Arash Zameni secured third place, while Saudi Arabia’s Mustafa Alkhawahar finished fourth.

In the 80kg men’s category, Kazakhstan’s Abdurakhmon defeated Pakistan’s Mazhar Abbas 2-0 to win gold. Pakistan’s Mohammad Iqbal claimed third place, while Afghanistan’s Omid Sahak took fourth.

In the women’s 53kg category, Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Ali Abutaleb secured gold by defeating Pakistan’s Naqsh Hamdani. Lojain Ahmed of Saudi Arabia took third place, while Pakistan’s Samra Durr won fourth.

Greece’s Styliani Marentaki triumphed in the -67kg women’s category, overcoming Mali’s Iman Kanoute 2-0 to secure gold. Pakistan’s Hajra Shakeel took third place, while Maliha Ali of Pakistan finished fourth.

Recent Stories

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City

9 seconds ago
 IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

15 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

15 minutes ago
 DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contes ..

DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contests in Battle of Government cat ..

45 minutes ago
 Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title

Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gen ..

Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gender Equality & Women’s Empow ..

5 minutes ago
ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 rio ..

ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case

5 minutes ago
 Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on stand ..

Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops

5 minutes ago
 UAE President attends NAVDEX

UAE President attends NAVDEX

1 hour ago
 CDA Board approves land allotment for Police Unive ..

CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University

9 minutes ago
 DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report ser ..

DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Eq ..

RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports