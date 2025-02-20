Iran Bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship Title
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2025 | 10:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Iran clinched the men's title of the 7th Combaxx Asian International Open Taekwondo Championship, while Pakistan finished as runner-up and Egypt securing third place, here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.
In the women’s category, Saudi Arabia claimed the top position, with Pakistan and Egypt taking second and third places, respectively.
Iran’s Mahdi Haji Mousaei was named the Best Male Athlete, while Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Ali Abutaleb won the Best Female Athlete award. Pakistan’s Hamza Saeed and Mali’s Iman Kanoute were recognized for their outstanding fighting spirit. The Best Coach awards went to Saudi Arabia’s Qurban and Iran’s Mohammad Azizi.
On the final day, Iran’s Mahdi Haji Mousaei won gold in the 63kg men’s final, defeating Pakistan’s Nauman Khan 2-0.
Iran’s Arash Zameni secured third place, while Saudi Arabia’s Mustafa Alkhawahar finished fourth.
In the 80kg men’s category, Kazakhstan’s Abdurakhmon defeated Pakistan’s Mazhar Abbas 2-0 to win gold. Pakistan’s Mohammad Iqbal claimed third place, while Afghanistan’s Omid Sahak took fourth.
In the women’s 53kg category, Saudi Arabia’s Dunya Ali Abutaleb secured gold by defeating Pakistan’s Naqsh Hamdani. Lojain Ahmed of Saudi Arabia took third place, while Pakistan’s Samra Durr won fourth.
Greece’s Styliani Marentaki triumphed in the -67kg women’s category, overcoming Mali’s Iman Kanoute 2-0 to secure gold. Pakistan’s Hajra Shakeel took third place, while Maliha Ali of Pakistan finished fourth.
