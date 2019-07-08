UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Lodges Protest Over National Volleyball Team Treatment At Chicago Airport - Statement

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Iran Lodges Protest Over National Volleyball Team Treatment at Chicago Airport - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had lodged a protest to the United States over the fact that the Iranian national volleyball team was held for four hours at the airport of Chicago.

The Iranian national team had arrived in Chicago to participate in the final round of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, scheduled to take place from July 10-14.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed protest at the US' move to keep Iran's volleyball players at the Chicago Airport for hours upon their arrival in the country," the statement said.

The protest was submitted by the director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Department for the Americas, Mohsen Baharvand, to Swiss Ambassador in Tehran Markus Leitner, as Switzerland acts as a diplomatic messenger between the United States and Iran.

"If the US cannot host all athletic teams in a fair and even-handed way, it had better refrain from playing host to athletic competitions," Baharvand said as quoted in the statement.

The incident occurred amid the escalation of tensions in the US-Iranian relations over the US decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Earlier on Monday, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran was enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent limit outlined in JCPOA.

Related Topics

Protest Iran Nuclear Tehran Chicago United States Switzerland July 2019 All From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan must own Kashmir liberation struggle: Mas ..

2 hours ago

Development schemes to bring prosperity in Balochi ..

3 minutes ago

Querrey to face Nadal in Wimbledon quarter-finals

3 minutes ago

160 screened at health camp

3 minutes ago

Pak-US bilateral cooperation in field of agricultu ..

3 minutes ago

AJK describes shaheed Burhan Wani role model for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.