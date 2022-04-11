UrduPoint.com

Iran, Qatar Sign Transport Cooperation Agreements Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 11, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Iran, Qatar Sign Transport Cooperation Agreements Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Iran and Qatar have signed six agreements ranging from air to sea transport cooperation during the Doha-hosted FIFA World Cup 2022, the Iranian government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Iran and Qatar have signed six agreements ranging from air to sea transport cooperation during the Doha-hosted FIFA World Cup 2022, the Iranian government said on Monday.

The agreements were signed during the meeting between Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi and Qatari Transport Minister Jassim bin Salif Al Sulaiti in the Kish Island in the Persian Gulf on Sunday. Iran has made efforts to engage its resort island in the stream of tourists that will come to the middle East during the first ever World Cup in the region.

"Three aviation cooperation documents were signed by the heads of the Iranian and Qatari aviation organizations and a cooperation document on maritime transport cooperation was also signed by the heads of the two countries' port organizations," the Iranian government said.

The Iranian minister was cited as saying that Iran�"will have the necessary cooperation with Qatar in the World Cup."

Last week, the cooperation between Iran and Qatar during the FIFA World Cup was discussed at the top level. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to offer Iran's assistance during the football championship.

According to Iranian media reports, the two countries were discussing a special visa arrangement where foreign tourists arriving in Qatar for FIFA World Cup would also be able to travel to Kish without additional visas.

FIFA World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.

Related Topics

Football World Iran Road FIFA Qatar Middle East November December Visa Sunday Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister

24 seconds ago
 Anjuman Tajiran congratulates PM Shahbaz Sharif

Anjuman Tajiran congratulates PM Shahbaz Sharif

25 seconds ago
 CPO visits residence of boy shot dead by dacoits

CPO visits residence of boy shot dead by dacoits

27 seconds ago
 Gas tank graveyard has Mexico City residents up in ..

Gas tank graveyard has Mexico City residents up in arms

29 seconds ago
 PM Niazi asks authorities concerned to complete re ..

PM Niazi asks authorities concerned to complete reorganization work of JKLC

55 minutes ago
 Over 80% of Japanese Support Anti-Russian Sanction ..

Over 80% of Japanese Support Anti-Russian Sanctions, 47% Want Them Tightened - P ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.