Iran, Qatar Sign Transport Cooperation Agreements Ahead of FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Iran and Qatar have signed six agreements ranging from air to sea transport cooperation during the Doha-hosted FIFA World Cup 2022, the Iranian government said on Monday.

The agreements were signed during the meeting between Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi and Qatari Transport Minister Jassim bin Salif Al Sulaiti in the Kish Island in the Persian Gulf on Sunday. Iran has made efforts to engage its resort island in the stream of tourists that will come to the middle East during the first ever World Cup in the region.

"Three aviation cooperation documents were signed by the heads of the Iranian and Qatari aviation organizations and a cooperation document on maritime transport cooperation was also signed by the heads of the two countries' port organizations," the Iranian government said.

The Iranian minister was cited as saying that Iran�"will have the necessary cooperation with Qatar in the World Cup."

Last week, the cooperation between Iran and Qatar during the FIFA World Cup was discussed at the top level. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to offer Iran's assistance during the football championship.

According to Iranian media reports, the two countries were discussing a special visa arrangement where foreign tourists arriving in Qatar for FIFA World Cup would also be able to travel to Kish without additional visas.

FIFA World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.