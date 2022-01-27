UrduPoint.com

Iran Qualify For 2022 World Cup Finals With 1-0 Win Over Iraq

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Iran confirmed their spot in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, with a 1-0 victory over Iraq at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Iran confirmed their spot in the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, with a 1-0 victory over Iraq at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday.

It was Team Melli's sixth win from seven matches in Group A, which strengthened their position on top of the table with 19 points, while South Korea are second with 17 points.

More Stories From Sports

>