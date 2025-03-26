Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM

Iran booked their place in the 2026 World Cup following a 2-2 home draw against Uzbekistan at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Tuesday

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the second half as Iran secured their place in the finals for a fourth consecutive time and seventh in total.

Uzbekistan took the lead after Khojimat Erkinov scored in the 16th minute but Taremi levelled in the 52nd minute.

A minute later, however, Abbosbek Fayzullaev made it 2-1 for the White Wolves who have never reached a World Cup.

But Taremi's second goal, seven minutes from the end, secured the point Iran needed to ensure their place in the 2026 showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Iranian striker expressed his "happiness" with the result but admitted his team had "tactical problems" after conceding twice.

"We have to thank the fans who filled the stadium today, and thank God they did not leave empty-handed," captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh said post-match.

Iran are top of Group A in Asia with 20 points, three ahead of Uzbekistan.

The 58th-ranked Uzbeks will also qualify for the World Cup finals if the United Arab Emirates lose to North Korea later Tuesday.

The 2026 tournament will feature 48 teams, up from 32.

Iran join Japan and New Zealand as the teams to have so far qualified along with the hosts.

