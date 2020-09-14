UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says AFC Tournament TV Rights Cut Due To 'sanctions'

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:21 PM

Iran says AFC tournament TV rights cut due to 'sanctions'

Iran has said that the Asian Football Confederation has cancelled television broadcasting rights of the regional champions' league to the Islamic republic, seemingly over US sanctions against it

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Iran has said that the Asian Football Confederation has cancelled television broadcasting rights of the regional champions' league to the Islamic republic, seemingly over US sanctions against it.

Iran's football federation said Sunday the AFC had written to it cancelling the contract "due to international sanctions." The AFC "also cannot provide the live signal for the group stage of the Asian Champions' League," Iran's official body said.

Iran's federation has written to the AFC in protest.

Iran has "sent its representatives to the Asian Champions' League and therefore expects the AFC to prepare the necessary framework for live broadcast of the matches ... so that millions of fans in Iran can watch," the federation said.

The United States withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed harsh unilateral sanctions, targeting key oil and banking sectors.

The AFC has not yet officially commented on the matter.

The continent's showpiece club tournament -- put on hold since March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic -- is set to resume on Monday in Qatar.

Four Iranian clubs, including Persepolis, Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro and Sepahan, represent Iran in the tournament.

Shahr Khodro is set to play the United Arab Emirates-based Al Ahli later Monday.

Esteghlal was also scheduled to play the UAE's Al Wahda.

However, the Emirati side said they cannot travel after a number of their club members tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

On Tuesday, Persepolis and Al Taawoun, as well as Sepahan and Al Nassr, are due to play.

Related Topics

Football Protest Iran Nuclear UAE Oil Qatar United States March Sunday 2018 TV From Agreement Asia Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan absent as implications of gang-rape mak ..

13 minutes ago

Three Lebanese soldiers killed in hunt for 'terror ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Eyes New Draft Law Requiring Migrants to Ob ..

3 minutes ago

Gunmen kill man in Haranai

3 minutes ago

Yemeni Military Officers Killed in Clashes With Ho ..

18 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 195,573 hectares of land under anti-l ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.