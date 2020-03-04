UrduPoint.com
Iranian-born Judoka Mollaei To Compete For Mongolia

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Iranian-born judoka Mollaei to compete for Mongolia

Lausanne, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Iranian-born former world champion judoka Saeid Mollaei is free to compete for Mongolia, the International Olympic Committee confirmed on Tuesday.

The 2018 world champion Mollaei was embroiled in a political row when he was reportedly ordered to throw a match to avoid a combat with the Israeli Sagi Muki, who then went on to win the 2019 world 81kg title as the then Iranian came third without fighting him.

In October, the International Judo Federation said it had banned Iran from international competition over the country's refusal to allow its fighters to face Israeli opponents.

Iran said the ban was based on "false claims".

Mollaei, who has been living in Germany, may now qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

