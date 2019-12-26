UrduPoint.com
Iran's Esteghlal Break With Italian Coach Stramaccioni

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:57 PM

Iran's Esteghlal break with Italian coach Stramaccioni

Iran's Esteghlal FC will no longer continue with their Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni, the club said Thursday, following a row over payment

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Iran's Esteghlal FC will no longer continue with their Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni, the club said Thursday, following a row over payment.

The club's cooperation with the coach "is over and Esteghlal FC will soon announce their decisions" regarding a replacement, the club said in a statement.

Stramaccioni, who previously managed Inter Milan and Udinese in Serie A, quit earlier this month as Esteghlal's attempts to pay him failed due to US sanctions on the Islamic republic which led to the closure of his bank account overseas.

Esteghlal claim they later paid what Stramaccioni was owed,160,000 euros, through its consulates and embassies so as to not beblocked by sanctions, but faced more demands after that.

