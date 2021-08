Iranian wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei defeated Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov in the final of the greco-roman -67kg weight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Iranian wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei defeated Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov in the final of the greco-roman -67kg weight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Bronze medals went to wrestlers from Egypt and Germany.