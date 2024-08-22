Open Menu

Iran's Junior Greco-Roman Wrestlers Crowned World Champions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2024 | 08:11 PM

Iran's junior Greco-Roman wrestlers crowned world champions

Iran's national junior Greco-Roman wrestling team has once again become the world champion after grabbing five medals in the 2024 U17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Iran's national junior Greco-Roman wrestling team has once again become the world champion after grabbing five medals in the 2024 U17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan.

According to IRNA's report on Wednesday night, the world junior wrestling championship were held with the participation of teams from different countries from 29 to 31 August in Amman.

At the end of the competition, the Iranian team defended the championship title and ranked on the top again with 3 gold and 3 bronze medals.

Armin Shamsipour, Amir Mahdi Saeidi Nava, and Danial Izadi won gold in 48, 65 and 92 kilogram categories whereas, Abolfazl Karami, Emadreza Mohsen-Nejad, and Ali Asghar Dadbakhsh secured bronze respectively in 51, 80 and 110 kilogram categories.

The Iranian team clinched the championship title with 140 points, while Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan secured second and third places with 113 and 105 points, respectively.

Related Topics

World Iran Amman Azerbaijan Uzbekistan August Gold Bronze From Top

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports