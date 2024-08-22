Iran's national junior Greco-Roman wrestling team has once again become the world champion after grabbing five medals in the 2024 U17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Iran's national junior Greco-Roman wrestling team has once again become the world champion after grabbing five medals in the 2024 U17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan.

According to IRNA's report on Wednesday night, the world junior wrestling championship were held with the participation of teams from different countries from 29 to 31 August in Amman.

At the end of the competition, the Iranian team defended the championship title and ranked on the top again with 3 gold and 3 bronze medals.

Armin Shamsipour, Amir Mahdi Saeidi Nava, and Danial Izadi won gold in 48, 65 and 92 kilogram categories whereas, Abolfazl Karami, Emadreza Mohsen-Nejad, and Ali Asghar Dadbakhsh secured bronze respectively in 51, 80 and 110 kilogram categories.

The Iranian team clinched the championship title with 140 points, while Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan secured second and third places with 113 and 105 points, respectively.