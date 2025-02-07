Ireland 76 Runs Ahead After Zimbabwe's Heroic Last-wicket Stand
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM
Captain Andy Balbirnie was unbeaten on 32 as Ireland took a 76-run lead over Zimbabwe after the second day of an intriguing one-off Test in Bulawayo on Friday
Bulawayo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Captain Andy Balbirnie was unbeaten on 32 as Ireland took a 76-run lead over Zimbabwe after the second day of an intriguing one-off Test in Bulawayo on Friday.
The tourists were all out for 260 in their first innings and reached 83-1 by the close on the second day at Queens sports Club.
Earlier, a heroic 67-run last-wicket stand between Blessing Muzarabani and Trevor Gwandu helped Zimbabwe make 267 all out, and build a seven-run first-innings lead.
Ireland had looked set to create a healthy lead after reducing the hosts to 200 for nine on day two.
But the brave last-wicket partnership, and 90 runs from Test debutant Nick Welch boosted Zimbabwean hopes of a first Test victory since defeating Afghanistan four years ago.
Muzarabani, who took seven wickets on Thursday, stole the limelight again, this time with the bat as he contributed a Test-best 47, including six fours.
The innings ended when Muzarabani was caught out by the pace of a delivery from spinner Matthew Humphreys, which uprooted the middle and leg stumps.
Fellow tail-ender Gwandu proved a patient partner and was unbeaten on 18 having faced 79 balls in the southwestern city.
The brave stand between Muzarabani and Gwandu came after a dream debut by Welch, whose 173-ball knock included a six and nine fours.
Welch departed after a spectacular catch at deep midwicket by Harry Tector off a Mark Adair delivery.
Before the last-wicket heroics, the only notable Zimbabwe partnership on Friday was 46 runs from Welch and Wessly Madhevere for the fourth wicket.
Quick Barry McCarthy was the most successful Irish bowler, taking 4-75. His victims included openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano (26) and Ben Curran (12).
Brief scores
Ireland 260 and 83-1 (A. Balbirnie 32 not out) v Zimbabwe 267 (N. Welch 90, B. Muzarabani 47; B. McCarthy 4-75, A. McBrine 3-59)
Match situation: Ireland lead by 76 runs with nine second-innings wickets standing
Toss: Ireland
Recent Stories
Agent involved in human trafficking held
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision
Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan
Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Sc ..
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand3 minutes ago
-
Odermatt delivers super-G masterclass for third world gold40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan may and may not change squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 202546 minutes ago
-
PSB sets new record with 140 Anti-Doping tests in 20244 hours ago
-
Pak, NZ to lock horns in tri-nation series opener at Gaddafi Stadium2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for 20th Cholistan Rally5 hours ago
-
Sports events held in connection with Cholistan Rally6 hours ago
-
Athletes from 22 countries to participate in Asian Taekwondo C’ships2 hours ago
-
Chairman PCB hosts luncheon for 1,500 workers2 hours ago
-
ICC unveils official song for ICC Men’s CT ‘Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke’2 hours ago
-
Saim Ayub to continue stay at England rehab2 hours ago
-
Hazara region trials for under-22 games successfully conclude8 hours ago