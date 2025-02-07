Captain Andy Balbirnie was unbeaten on 32 as Ireland took a 76-run lead over Zimbabwe after the second day of an intriguing one-off Test in Bulawayo on Friday

The tourists were all out for 260 in their first innings and reached 83-1 by the close on the second day at Queens sports Club.

Earlier, a heroic 67-run last-wicket stand between Blessing Muzarabani and Trevor Gwandu helped Zimbabwe make 267 all out, and build a seven-run first-innings lead.

Ireland had looked set to create a healthy lead after reducing the hosts to 200 for nine on day two.

But the brave last-wicket partnership, and 90 runs from Test debutant Nick Welch boosted Zimbabwean hopes of a first Test victory since defeating Afghanistan four years ago.

Muzarabani, who took seven wickets on Thursday, stole the limelight again, this time with the bat as he contributed a Test-best 47, including six fours.

The innings ended when Muzarabani was caught out by the pace of a delivery from spinner Matthew Humphreys, which uprooted the middle and leg stumps.

Fellow tail-ender Gwandu proved a patient partner and was unbeaten on 18 having faced 79 balls in the southwestern city.

The brave stand between Muzarabani and Gwandu came after a dream debut by Welch, whose 173-ball knock included a six and nine fours.

Welch departed after a spectacular catch at deep midwicket by Harry Tector off a Mark Adair delivery.

Before the last-wicket heroics, the only notable Zimbabwe partnership on Friday was 46 runs from Welch and Wessly Madhevere for the fourth wicket.

Quick Barry McCarthy was the most successful Irish bowler, taking 4-75. His victims included openers Takudzwanashe Kaitano (26) and Ben Curran (12).

Brief scores

Ireland 260 and 83-1 (A. Balbirnie 32 not out) v Zimbabwe 267 (N. Welch 90, B. Muzarabani 47; B. McCarthy 4-75, A. McBrine 3-59)

Match situation: Ireland lead by 76 runs with nine second-innings wickets standing

Toss: Ireland