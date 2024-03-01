Ireland Beat Afghanistan To Claim Maiden Test Victory
Muhammad Rameez Published March 01, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Ireland finally won their first Test match on Friday when they defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in Abu Dhabi, ending a streak of seven successive losse
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Ireland finally won their first Test match on Friday when they defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in Abu Dhabi, ending a streak of seven successive losses.
Captain Andy Balbirnie led from the front with an undefeated 58 as Ireland reached their modest target of 111 in the final session of the third day.
Ireland had played their first Test back in 2018 when they were defeated by Pakistan.
"We're absolutely excited. We've created history. The monkey is off the back and it's very special to do that," said Balbirnie whose team were wobbling at 13-3 at one stage.
"Obviously there were nerves; we were chasing our first win. You ask this whole group how special this is. A lot of our guys didn't get to play Test cricket. Hopefully people back home want to be Test cricketers."
Afghanistan resumed their second innings Friday on 134-3 before they were dismissed for 218.
Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored with 55 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz, making his Test debut, hit 46.
Mark Adair picked up three wickets to finish with eight for the match. Craig Young and Barry McCarthy also claimed three apiece.
Gurbaz, better known for his flamboyant and explosive shot-making in limited overs cricket, clubbed the only two sixes of the innings.
Chasing just 111 for victory, Ireland were in trouble with three wickets down for just 13 runs with 18-year-old fast bowler Naveed Zadran clean-bowling opener Peter Moor and Curtis Campher, both without scoring.
Balbirnie denied the teenager a hat-trick but Harry Tector was soon caught behind by Gurbaz off Nijat Masood for two.
Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, who both played in Ireland's debut Test in 2018, briefly steadied dressing room nerves.
Stirling was then caught in the slips off left-arm spinner Zia-ur-Rehman for 14 as Ireland slipped to 39-4 just after tea.
However, Balbirnie moved watchfully to his fourth Test half-century, which came from 86 balls, ably supported by Lorcan Tucker (27 not out) in a crucial winning partnership of 72.
"I think the first day, when we were batting, we let ourselves down," said Shahidi.
"The Irish seamers were bowling very well but we threw our wickets away."
He added: "We have some positives. Gurbaz was very positive on debut. Naveed had had a good Test against Sri Lanka, and in this match also he did very well."
Irish fast bowler Adair said he was "buzzing" with the victory.
"Test cricket is pretty difficult. I think we've got a really good bowling group," he said.
The two teams will now play three one-day internationals and three T20 games as part of their multi-format series.
Recent Stories
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record
PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:
Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana
More Stories From Sports
-
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney5 minutes ago
-
NYPD cricket team visits CPO, meets ICCPO51 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard51 minutes ago
-
Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded2 hours ago
-
National Under-20 Volleyball Championship begins in City3 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship matches postponed due to rain3 hours ago
-
PSA World C'ships qualifying events announced4 hours ago
-
10th colourful University of Swabi Annual Sports Gala-2022 begins4 hours ago
-
IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah6 hours ago
-
De Minaur beats Tsitsipas at last to reach Acapulco semi-finals7 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard8 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 1st Test scoreboard11 hours ago