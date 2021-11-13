UrduPoint.com

Ireland Beat New Zealand In Rugby Union Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

Ireland beat New Zealand in rugby union Test

Ireland beat New Zealand for the third time in the past five years in a stunning 29-20 victory at Lansdowne Road on Saturday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Ireland beat New Zealand for the third time in the past five years in a stunning 29-20 victory at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

A gripping Test saw the Irish run in tries from New Zealand-born wing James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris.

Andy Farrell's side go into the final November Test with Argentina on a run of seven successive victories.

Their previous wins against the All Blacks came in 2016 and 2018 although the New Zealanders hammered them in their last meeting in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final.

Related Topics

World Road Ireland Argentina November 2016 2018 2019 All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales w ..

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales worth 66 crore in the first one ..

20 minutes ago
 All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Ma ..

All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Matiari

47 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

26 minutes ago
 Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

49 seconds ago
 Italy lose three more players ahead of World Cup d ..

Italy lose three more players ahead of World Cup decider

50 seconds ago
 Hamilton to start Brazil GP sprint from back of gr ..

Hamilton to start Brazil GP sprint from back of grid

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.