Ireland beat New Zealand in rugby union Test

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Ireland beat New Zealand for the third time in the past five years in a stunning 29-20 victory at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

A gripping Test saw the Irish run in tries from New Zealand-born wing James Lowe, Ronan Kelleher and Caelan Doris.

Andy Farrell's side go into the final November Test with Argentina on a run of seven successive victories.

Their previous wins against the All Blacks came in 2016 and 2018 although the New Zealanders hammered them in their last meeting in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final.