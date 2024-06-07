Open Menu

Ireland Bowl Against Canada In T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to field against Canada in a T20 World Cup match in New York on Friday

Stirling's decision was unsurprising given the recently installed playing area at the specially built temporary venue, the Nassau County International cricket Stadium, has come in for widespread criticism.

The opening two games at the ground, including Ireland's eight-wicket defeat by India on Wednesday, were both low-scoring affairs hampered by uneven bounce.

It has raised fears that when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet at the ground on Sunday, the outcome of the showpiece match of the group stage could be decided in favour of whichever team bowls first.

The International Cricket Council issued a statement on Thursday saying said it recognised pitches at the venue "have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted".

The ICC said staff had been working hard to "deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches".

Canada, like Ireland, are looking for their opening win in Group A after losing by seven wickets to co-hosts and fellow non-Test nation the United States.

Teams

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wkt), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon

Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

