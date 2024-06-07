Ireland Bowl Against Canada In T20 World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to field against Canada in a T20 World Cup match in New York on Friday
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to field against Canada in a T20 World Cup match in New York on Friday.
Stirling's decision was unsurprising given the recently installed playing area at the specially built temporary venue, the Nassau County International cricket Stadium, has come in for widespread criticism.
The opening two games at the ground, including Ireland's eight-wicket defeat by India on Wednesday, were both low-scoring affairs hampered by uneven bounce.
It has raised fears that when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet at the ground on Sunday, the outcome of the showpiece match of the group stage could be decided in favour of whichever team bowls first.
The International Cricket Council issued a statement on Thursday saying said it recognised pitches at the venue "have not played as consistently as we would have all wanted".
The ICC said staff had been working hard to "deliver the best possible surfaces for the remaining matches".
Canada, like Ireland, are looking for their opening win in Group A after losing by seven wickets to co-hosts and fellow non-Test nation the United States.
Teams
Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wkt), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon
Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Sam Nogajski (AUS)
tv umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
Recent Stories
China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase
Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm
Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..
FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority
Collective efforts with Agha Khan Foundation to promote welfare projects in KP: ..
Extension of Dept of Operative Dentistry inaugurated at KTH
2 men kidnapped for ransom recovered, 7 accused held
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till June 12
Measles outbreak worsens in Punjab, 3 more children die in Multan
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments
Navigating skies: new horizons for Pakistan-China cooperation
BYD says to build second EU factory despite EV slowdown
More Stories From Sports
-
Babar admits USA outsmart Pakistan in all departments34 minutes ago
-
German court drops Zverev assault case as he contests French Open21 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland opt to bowl first against Canada2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland beat Namibia by five wickets2 hours ago
-
Olympic torch lights up France ahead of the Paris Games21 minutes ago
-
Advisor to CM inaugurates traditional cultural festival “Kaag” in Haripur5 hours ago
-
Treble-chasing Swiatek bids to extend French Open reign5 hours ago
-
Portugal's SL Benfica, Pakistan Football League team up to boost Pak sports economy11 hours ago
-
T20 WC: USA stuns Pakistan in thrilling Super Over upset12 hours ago
-
Celtics overpower Mavericks 107-89 in game one of the NBA Finals13 hours ago
-
Pakistan suffer defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers21 hours ago
-
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis22 hours ago