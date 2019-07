Chris Woakes took four wickets to leave Ireland's dreams of a stunning Test win over England at Lord's hanging by a thread on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chris Woakes took four wickets to leave Ireland 's dreams of a stunning Test win over England at Lord's hanging by a thread on Friday.

Ireland, set a target of just 182 for what would be a first victory in a Test in their third match in the format, collapsed to 24-6, with seamer Woakes taking four wickets for 10 runs in five overs.