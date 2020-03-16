UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Cricket Tour Of Zimbabwe Postponed Over Virus Fears

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

Ireland cricket tour of Zimbabwe postponed over virus fears

Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Monday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Ireland's tour of Zimbabwe has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Monday.

The two sides were due to play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals next month A joint statement from Cricket Ireland and Zimbabwe Cricket said a safety-first approach was required to protect the health of players, coaching staff and fans.

"We were looking forward to hosting Ireland in Bulawayo next month, but with the world in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century, postponing the tour was the only reasonable decision," said Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni.

He said the aim was to reschedule the tour at a later date.

Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said the body had taken the advice of the Irish and British governments and it was the "only reasonable decision" in the circumstances.

Related Topics

Cricket Century World Bulawayo Ireland Zimbabwe From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

12 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

42 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Cancels Public Hearings Until Apr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills senior cleric as Iran toll hits ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Command & Control Center starts functi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.