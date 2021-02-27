Ireland defeat Italy as hosts suffer 30th successive Six Nations loss

Ireland got their first Six Nations win this campaign with a 48-10 victory over Italy as the hosts fell to their 30th consecutive defeat in the tournament

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Ireland got their first Six Nations win this campaign with a 48-10 victory over Italy as the hosts fell to their 30th consecutive defeat in the tournament.

Tries from Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Will Connors lifted the Irish 27-10 at half-time.

And CJ Stander, Connors, Keith Earls added three more after the break for a bonus-point win for the Irish who had lost their opening two games against France and Wales.

Captain Johnny Sexton marked his return with 18 points on the day in the Stadio Olimpico.

The Italians had started brightly with fly-half Paolo Garbisi scoring first with an opening penalty.

Johan Meyer had revived Azzurri hopes just before the break with a try which Garbisi converted for their only points of the day.