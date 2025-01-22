JOHOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Ireland Women’s U19 team defeated the Pakistan Women’s U19 team by 13 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method at the Johor cricket academy Oval in Malaysia.

Ireland, having won the toss and chosen to bat, scored 69 for 5 in their allotted nine overs. Alice Walsh, the player of the match, led the way with a 31-run knock off 19 balls. Pakistan’s Memoona Khalid impressed with two wickets in her only over.

Due to rain interruptions, Pakistan’s target was revised to 73 runs in nine overs. Despite a promising start, Pakistan ended their innings at 59 for 7, with skipper Komal Khan top-scoring with 12 runs.

With this victory, Ireland, along with England and the USA, advanced to the Super Six stage of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. Pakistan, finishing fourth in Group B, will face Samoa in the 4th place play-off on Friday, January 24th.

Match Summary:

- Ireland Women’s U19: 69-5 (9 overs) (Alice Walsh 31; Memoona Khalid 2-6)

- Pakistan Women’s U19: 59-7 (9 overs) (Komal Khan 12; Ellie McGee 2-13)

- Player of the Match: Alice Walsh (Ireland Women’s U19)

Upcoming Fixture:

- 4th Place Play-Off:Pakistan vs. Samoa on January 24th at 7:30 am PKT at JCA Oval, Johor.