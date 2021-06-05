UrduPoint.com
Ireland Hit Back With Eight-wicket Win Over The Netherlands

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:14 AM

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Netherlands

Ireland overpowered the Netherlands by eight wickets in Utrecht on Friday to level a three-match one-day international series at 1-1

Utrecht, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Ireland overpowered the Netherlands by eight wickets in Utrecht on Friday to level a three-match one-day international series at 1-1.

It was afar cry from Wednesday's opener at the same ground, when the hosts won by just one run to take the lead in a set of matches that are part of the World Cup Super League qualifying process for the 2023 50-over showpiece in India.

After Ireland lost the toss, Craig Young took 4-18 and left-arm paceman Josh Little a career-best 4-39 to dismiss the Dutch for 157 inside 50 overs.

Ireland, a Test nation, suffered an early setback in their chase when opener William Porterfield, a former Ireland captain, was out for a duck.

Current skipper Andrew Balbirnie made an unbeaten 63 as Ireland won with seven overs to spare, with experienced batsman Paul Stirling contributing 52.

Little, a 21-year-old Dubliner, attributed his success on Friday to an improved fitness regime that allowed him to increase his pace.

"Since January, I've lost a bit of weight, and got a bit fitter and stronger - the ball also seems to be coming out a bit quicker which has meant my role has changed to a more aggressive, 'hit the pitch' bowler, rather than looking at cutters and tying batters up," Little said after stumps.

The series concludes on June 7.

For the World Cup, hosts India and the other seven top-placed sides in the 13-team Super League will qualify automatically.

The remaining five teams will play in a 2022 qualifying event to decide the final two participants in a 10-nation World Cup.

Brief scores: Netherlands 157, 49.2 overs (C Young 4-18, J Little 4-39) Ireland 158-2, 43 overs (A Balbirnie 63 no, P Stirling 52) result: Ireland won by eight wickets Series: Three-match series level at 1-1Remaining FixtureJune 7: Third ODI, Utrecht

