Ireland hooker Kelleher ruled out of rest of Six Nations

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations due to a shoulder issue, rugby chiefs announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old Leinster player sustained the injury during the first half of last weekend's 30-24 defeat to France in Paris.

"Unfortunately Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in Paris last weekend," read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ronan!" Kelleher, who made his international debut in the 2020 championship opener against Scotland, has started his country's past seven Tests and won 18 caps in total.

Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan came off the bench to replace him at the Stade de France, while fit-again Rob Herring is another option available to head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland, who began the Six Nations by defeating defending champions Wales in Dublin, return to action at home to Italy on February 27.