Ireland Makes First Victory In T20 World Cup 2021 Against The Netherlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 06:46 PM

Curtis Campher’s excellent bowling pushed the Ireland to strong position as the Dutch could set the target of 107 for them.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) Ireland made first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands by 7 wickets in the Group A opener at Abu Dhabi.

The Dutch opted to bat but Curtis Campher showed excellent performance by taking four wickets against 26 runs. He did hat-trick.

Campher sent back Colin Ackermann (11), Ryan ten Doeschate (0) and Scott Edwards (0) for a hat-trick and then bowled Roelof van der Merwe (0) in a sensational over.

He has become the third bowler in T20 International history to achieve the feat after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka in 2019.

Skipper Pieter Seelaar made 21 to take Netherlands past the 100-run mark. Netherlands posted a low total of 106 after being bowled out in the 20th over.

