Ireland Props Furlong, Porter Sign Contract Extensions

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter have both signed two-year contract extensions with Ireland and Leinster until 2027, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter have both signed two-year contract extensions with Ireland and Leinster until 2027, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday.

Prop Furlong, who made his international debut against Wales in 2015, has made 78 Test appearances for Ireland, winning three Six Nations titles, and has also represented the British and Irish Lions.

The contract extension will take Furlong to the middle of 2027 -- just a few months before the start of the next Rugby World Cup.

The IRFU said Furlong "remains a cornerstone of Ireland's scrum and his experience (is) invaluable to Andy Farrell's side as the squad build towards Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia".

Furlong, 32, said continuing his playing career with his home province was a "dream come true".

"I am delighted to extend my long association with both Leinster Rugby and the IRFU for the seasons to come," he said.

IRFU performance director David Humphreys described Furlong as a "world-class tighthead whose influence transcends his abilities on the field".

"Since breaking into the Leinster and Ireland set-ups he has set a new standard as a prop and his hunger to improve and perform at a consistently high level sets him apart," he added.

The IRFU later Monday announced that Porter had also signed a two-year extension.

The 28-year-old loosehead prop, who started all 11 of Ireland's Tests in 2024, said it was a "privilege to work with such a talented group of coaches and players".

