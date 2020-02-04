UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland Recall O'Mahony For Injured Doris Ahead Of Wales Six Nations Match

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:42 PM

Ireland recall O'Mahony for injured Doris ahead of Wales Six Nations match

Caelan Doris will miss Ireland's Six Nations clash with reigning Grand Slam champions Wales because of a head injury, with Peter O'Mahony recalled to Andy Farrell's starting line-up on Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Caelan Doris will miss Ireland's Six Nations clash with reigning Grand Slam champions Wales because of a head injury, with Peter O'Mahony recalled to Andy Farrell's starting line-up on Tuesday.

Back-row Doris is subject to return-to-play protocols after being forced off inside five minutes of his international debut during Saturday's win over Scotland.

Farrell's other change to his starting XV for the visit of Wayne Pivac's men is to bring in Robbie Henshaw at outside centre in place of the injured Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose was taken off at half-time against the Scots with a hand problem and has also been ruled out of Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham later this month.

Farrell's enforced reshuffle means Leinster back-row Max Deegan could make his debut from the bench, while wing Keith Earls is also included among the replacements.

With 21-year-old Doris unavailable for Saturday's match in Dublin, CJ Stander switches to replace him in the number-eight position, with the experienced O'Mahony coming in to win his 66th cap at blindside flanker.

Ireland (15-1) Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray, CJ Stander; Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Rob Herring, Cian HealyReplacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith EarlsCoach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

Related Topics

Injured Visit Dublin Van Conway Wales Ireland From

Recent Stories

India beat Pakistan to book ICC U19 Cricket World ..

54 minutes ago

Police donate blood to observe world cancer day

2 minutes ago

CDA constitutes teams for removal of encroachments ..

3 minutes ago

EU Says US Decision to Reverse Landmines Policy Un ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President declared Indian presence in IoJK ill ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan allows secretariat allow ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.