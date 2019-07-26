UrduPoint.com
Ireland Set 182 To Win England Test At Lord's

Muhammad Rameez 48 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Ireland set 182 to win England Test at Lord's

Ireland were set a target of 182 to win their one-off Test against England at Lord's on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Ireland were set a target of 182 to win their one-off Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

England, resuming on their overnight 303 for nine, saw their second innings end with the first ball of the third day's play when debutant Olly Stone was bowled for a duck by a Stuart Thompson inswinger that knocked over his leg stump.

Ireland now have two days in which to get the runs they require, with the match scheduled for four days rather than the standard five.

This is only Ireland's third Test match and victory at Lord's would give them their first win in the format following defeats by Pakistan and Afghanistan.

