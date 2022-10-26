UrduPoint.com

Ireland Shock England As New Zealand Suffer T20 World Cup Washout

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Ireland and rain had a major impact on the T20 World Cup Wednesday as England suffered a shock defeat and New Zealand were denied the chance to take advantage when their match with Afghanistan was washed out.

Captain Andy Balbirnie led the way for Ireland with 62 from 47 balls at the Melbourne cricket Ground (MCG) to give England a 158-run target.

But England's much-vaunted batting line-up struggled to get going in the face of some disciplined Ireland swing bowling and were reduced to 29-3 off the first five overs.

A late Moeen Ali boundary flurry (24 off 12 balls) took England to 105-5 off 14.3 overs when the rain ended play.

England were five runs behind on the DLS scoring method, handing Ireland a famous victory.

"It's amazing, kind of emotional," said man-of-the-match Balbirnie.

"Our message was to just create chances and we know how this England team like to play, if we take every chance then we would be in with a shot.

"This will do a lot to grow the game back home.

" The rain stayed around for the rest of the night and, after several aborted attempts to start the second match of the MCG double-header, New Zealand and Afghanistan had to make do with a point each without a ball being bowled.

It leaves New Zealand top of a wide open Group 1 with three points after two rounds of matches.

Sri Lanka, England, Ireland and Australia are locked together on two points with Afghanistan bottom on one.

It was Ireland's second massive upset of the tournament after they beat the West Indies in the first round to send the two-time champions home.

England, who enjoyed an opening five-wicket win over Afghanistan, are among the title favourites and were heavily-fancied to beat the Irish.

Captain Jos Buttler had no excuses and said England needed to feel the pain of defeat after their dismal performance.

He demanded a reaction for their next clash -- a blockbuster against hosts and defending champions Australia in Melbourne on Friday.

