Ireland star Sexton to return for World Cup match against Russia

Kobe, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Ireland star Jonathan Sexton was named in coach Joe Schmidt's starting side on Tuesday for their Rugby World Cup match against Russia after recovering from a thigh injury.

The fly-half missed Ireland's shock 19-12 defeat by tournament hosts Japan in Shizuoka on Saturday, which threw Pool A wide open.

Sexton, who will captain the team, was one of 13 changes made by Schmidt as Ireland, who came into this tournament as the world's top-ranked side, look to get their campaign back on track.