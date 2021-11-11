UrduPoint.com

Ireland Stick With Kiwi Trio For New Zealand Clash

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:55 PM

New Zealand-born trio Bundee Aki, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson Park will all start for Ireland against the All Blacks in the one-off Test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 )

They all started in the 60-5 rout of Japan last Saturday with head coach Andy Farrell making just the one change to that starting XV bringing in Iain Henderson to the second row.

Tadhg Beirne drops to the bench.

Johnny Sexton captains the side in what will be his 101st Test and the 14th time he has faced New Zealand -- including the only two victories they have recorded against them (2016/18).

Another New Zealand-born player Joey Carbery provides back-up to him as fly-half on the bench.

Gibson Parks's selection could be seen as a clear indication that he and not veteran Conor Murray is the preferred half-back partner for Sexton two years out from the World Cup.

Lowe gets the nod after what Farrell said was a much-improved performance all-round by the 29-year-old winger against Japan following some criticism of him during the Six Nations this year.

Aki will partner Garry Ringrose in the centres for the 14th time.

The last time the two sides met in Dublin in 2018 the Irish came out on top 16-9 -- their first ever home win over them -- but the All Blacks whipped them 46-14 a year later in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

Team (15-1) Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson Park; Jack Conan; Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew PorterReplacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith EarlsCoach: Andy Farrell

