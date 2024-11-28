Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (kick-off 1510GMT)

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (kick-off 1510GMT):

Team (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)