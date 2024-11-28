Open Menu

Ireland Team To Play Australia In One-off Rugby Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 28, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby Test

Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (kick-off 1510GMT)

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (kick-off 1510GMT):

Team (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

Related Topics

Australia Road Van Craig Ireland Coach

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

6 minutes ago
 PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably fa ..

PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various s ..

Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public ..

Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College

2 minutes ago
 Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Sha ..

Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province

2 minutes ago
 Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terroris ..

Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case

2 minutes ago
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

7 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

7 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

7 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

18 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

7 minutes ago
 Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports