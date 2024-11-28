Ireland Team To Play Australia In One-off Rugby Test
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 28, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (kick-off 1510GMT)
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby test at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (kick-off 1510GMT):
Team (15-1)
Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (capt), Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter
Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose
Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)
Recent Stories
LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case
PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..
Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..
Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College
Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province
Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh
RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization
PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..
Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan
More Stories From Sports
-
Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 294 minutes ago
-
Dortmund beat Zagreb to climb into Champions League top four3 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Pakistan cricket team for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe3 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa2 hours ago
-
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday3 hours ago
-
Sialkot outplay Peshawar in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy4 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Friday3 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament5 hours ago
-
Squads, groups announced for WSF World Squash Team C’ships5 hours ago
-
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Trophy 20256 hours ago
-
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position against Zimbabwe6 hours ago
-
Young inspires Hawks to win over Cleveland3 hours ago