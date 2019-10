Ireland team to play Samoa at Rugby World Cup

The Ireland team named Thursday to play Samoa in a Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Fukuoka on Saturday

Fukuoka, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ireland team named Thursday to play Samoa in a Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Fukuoka on Saturday: Ireland (15-1)Jordan Larmour; Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best, Cian Healy.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Jean Kleyn, Peter O'Mahony, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway.