Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Ireland team to play Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup third/fourth place play-off at Lansdowne Road on Saturday (kick-off 1415GMT): Team (15-1) Jacob Stockdale; Hugo Keenan, Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw Keith Earls; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Peter O'Mahony, CJ Stander; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Andrew Porter, Rob Herring, Cian HealyReplacements: Ronan Kelleher, Eric O'Sullivan, John Ryan, Quinn Roux, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Chris FarrellCoach: Andy Farrell (ENG)