Ireland v Afghanistan 3rd T20 scores

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third Twenty20 international between Ireland and Afghanistan on Friday: At Belfast Afghanistan 189-5, 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 53, Najibullah Zadran 42; J Little 2-29) v Ireland 167-9, 20 overs (G Dockrell 58 no, F Hand 36; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-38, Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-11, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-28) result: Afghanistan won by 22 runsSeries: Ireland lead five-match series 2-1