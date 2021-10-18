UrduPoint.com

Ireland V Netherlands T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:29 PM

Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first round match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Ireland and the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on Monday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the first round match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Ireland and the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on Monday: Netherlands M.

O'Dowd c Tector b Adair 51 B. Cooper run out (Simi Singh/Stirling) 0 B. de Leede b Little 7 C. Ackermann c Rock b Campher 11 R. ten Doeschate lbw b Campher 0 S. Edwards lbw b Campher 0 R. van der Merwe b Campher 0 P.

Seelaar c Balbirnie b Adair 21 L. van Beek run out (Little/Rock) 11 F. Klaassen not out 0 B. Brandon Glover c Campher b Adair 0 Extras (lb2, w3) 5 Total (all out, 20 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Cooper), 2-22 (de Leede), 3-51 (Ackermann), 4-51 (ten Doeschate), 5-51 (Edwards), 6-51 (van der Merwe), 7-88 (O'Dowd), 8-105 (Seelaar), 9-106 (van Beek), 10-106 (Glover) Bowling: Stirling 1-0-1-0, Little 4-0-14-1, Adair 4-0-9-3, Singh 4-0-27-0, Campher 4-0-26-4 (w2), White 3-0-27-0 (w1) Ireland (target 107) P.

Stirling not out 30 K O'Brien c van Beek b Glover 9 A. Balbirnie c van der Merwe b Klaassen 8 G. Delany b Seelaar 44 C. Campher not out 7 Extras (b4, lb1, w4) 9 Total (3 wickets, 15.1 overs) 107 Did not bat: Harry Tector, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Ben White Fall of wickets: 1-27 (O'Brien), 2-36 (Balbirnie), 3-95 (Delany) Bowling: Klaassen 3-0-18-1 (w3), Van der Merwe 4-0-35-0 (w1), Van Beek 3-0-14-0, Glover 3-0-21-1, Seelaar 2.1-0-14-1 Toss: Netherlands result: Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Brandon Van Ireland Netherlands Marais Erasmus Rod Tucker David Boon TV All P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

23 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

30 minutes ago
 Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - La ..

Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - Lavrov

17 seconds ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands

44 minutes ago
 KP CM directs expediting establishment of CFCs

KP CM directs expediting establishment of CFCs

20 seconds ago
 China's mobile gaming market sees Q3 revenue growt ..

China's mobile gaming market sees Q3 revenue growth

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.