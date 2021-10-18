Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first round match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Ireland and the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on Monday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the first round match in the Twenty20 World Cup between Ireland and the Netherlands in Abu Dhabi on Monday: Netherlands M.

O'Dowd c Tector b Adair 51 B. Cooper run out (Simi Singh/Stirling) 0 B. de Leede b Little 7 C. Ackermann c Rock b Campher 11 R. ten Doeschate lbw b Campher 0 S. Edwards lbw b Campher 0 R. van der Merwe b Campher 0 P.

Seelaar c Balbirnie b Adair 21 L. van Beek run out (Little/Rock) 11 F. Klaassen not out 0 B. Brandon Glover c Campher b Adair 0 Extras (lb2, w3) 5 Total (all out, 20 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Cooper), 2-22 (de Leede), 3-51 (Ackermann), 4-51 (ten Doeschate), 5-51 (Edwards), 6-51 (van der Merwe), 7-88 (O'Dowd), 8-105 (Seelaar), 9-106 (van Beek), 10-106 (Glover) Bowling: Stirling 1-0-1-0, Little 4-0-14-1, Adair 4-0-9-3, Singh 4-0-27-0, Campher 4-0-26-4 (w2), White 3-0-27-0 (w1) Ireland (target 107) P.

Stirling not out 30 K O'Brien c van Beek b Glover 9 A. Balbirnie c van der Merwe b Klaassen 8 G. Delany b Seelaar 44 C. Campher not out 7 Extras (b4, lb1, w4) 9 Total (3 wickets, 15.1 overs) 107 Did not bat: Harry Tector, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Ben White Fall of wickets: 1-27 (O'Brien), 2-36 (Balbirnie), 3-95 (Delany) Bowling: Klaassen 3-0-18-1 (w3), Van der Merwe 4-0-35-0 (w1), Van Beek 3-0-14-0, Glover 3-0-21-1, Seelaar 2.1-0-14-1 Toss: Netherlands result: Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)