Ireland V South Africa 1st T20 Score

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2022 | 12:49 AM

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Wednesday

Bristol, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Wednesday: At BristolSouth Africa 211-5, 20 overs (R Hendricks 74, A Markram 56; G Delany 2-31) v Ireland

