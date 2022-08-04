Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Wednesday

Bristol, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the first Twenty20 international between Ireland and South Africa on Wednesday: At BristolSouth Africa 211-5, 20 overs (R Hendricks 74, A Markram 56; G Delany 2-31) v Ireland