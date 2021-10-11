UrduPoint.com

Ireland's Amy Hunter Becomes Youngest ODI Centurion

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Ireland's Amy Hunter becomes youngest ODI centurion

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Ireland's Amy Hunter became the youngest centurion in one-day internationals on Monday after striking an unbeaten 121 against Zimbabwe on her 16th birthday.

Hunter hit eight fours in her 127-ball innings at number three and reached her century with a leg-side flick for four as Ireland finished their innings on 312-3 in Harare.

The youngest male batter to score an ODI century was Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who scored 102 against Sri Lanka in 1996 aged 16 years and 217 days.

India's Mithali Raj held the women's record with an unbeaten 114 against Ireland in 1999 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.

"It feels really good -- it's a bit surreal," said the teenager from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

"I didn't really know what to think when I was coming up to my fifty.

I just wanted to stick by and get there.

"When I reached my hundred, I had no idea what to do, whether to take the helmet off or keep it on. It was unbelievable." Hunter made her international debut against Scotland in May aged 15.

She is just the fourth woman to hit an ODI century for Ireland and the first since 2000.

Her historic achievement remarkably comes after her previous three ODI innings yielded single-figure scores of 2, 1 and 4.

Ireland's women were on the wrong end of teenage prodigy heroics in 2018 when New Zealand's 17-year-old Amelia Kerr smashed the highest score in women's ODIs with an unbeaten 232.

Ireland lead 2-1 in their four-match ODI series with Zimbabwe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi Century Sri Lanka Male Belfast Lead Harare Ireland Zimbabwe May Women 2018 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic coop ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Malaysian Ambassa ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November fe ..

Dubai’s Global Grad Show to begin in November featuring participants from 70 c ..

27 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workpl ..

AD Ports Group, National Ambulance to raise workplace awareness of medical emerg ..

28 minutes ago
 48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting ..

48th WJMES concludes with huge success, attracting over than 60,000 visitors

43 minutes ago
 &#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

58 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.