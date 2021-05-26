UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland's Dan Martin Wins Giro 17th Stage, Bernal Holds Pink Jersey

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:19 PM

Ireland's Dan Martin wins Giro 17th stage, Bernal holds pink jersey

Ireland's Dan Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, with Colombia's Egan Bernal holding the leader's pink jersey

Ala, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Ireland's Dan Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, with Colombia's Egan Bernal holding the leader's pink jersey.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider crossed the line alone after the 193km ride between Canazei and a summit finish at Sega di Ala in the north of Italy.

Ineos' Bernal lost time in the final climb but holds the lead with the race finishing in Milan in four days.

ea/dj

Related Topics

Israel Milan Lead Italy Colombia Race

Recent Stories

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

7 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

7 minutes ago

Govt not to control Friday sermons: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago

CM takes notice of gang-rape

2 minutes ago

Injured Van Dijk the big absentee in Dutch Euro sq ..

2 minutes ago

Sectors that do not vaccinate its employees will b ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.