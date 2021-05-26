Ireland's Dan Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, with Colombia's Egan Bernal holding the leader's pink jersey

Ala, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Ireland's Dan Martin won the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday, with Colombia's Egan Bernal holding the leader's pink jersey.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider crossed the line alone after the 193km ride between Canazei and a summit finish at Sega di Ala in the north of Italy.

Ineos' Bernal lost time in the final climb but holds the lead with the race finishing in Milan in four days.

