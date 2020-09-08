UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland's Sam Bennett Wins Maiden Tour De France Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Ireland's Sam Bennett wins maiden Tour de France stage

Irishman Sam Bennett was left in tears after sprinting away to claim a maiden stage win on the Tour de France on Tuesday after an Atlantic coast run from Oleron to the island of Saint-Martin-de-Re

SaintMartindeR, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Irishman Sam Bennett was left in tears after sprinting away to claim a maiden stage win on the Tour de France on Tuesday after an Atlantic coast run from Oleron to the island of Saint-Martin-de-Re.

The Deceuninck team rider's stage 10 victory, on his Tour debut, ensured he reclaimed the sprint points green jersey and followed a dramatic start to the day as Tour director Christian Prudhomme tested positive for Covid-19.

Related Topics

France Christian From

Recent Stories

Provision of quality education, research facilitie ..

2 minutes ago

Committee constituted to look into matters of defu ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran Hopes Iran-Turkey-Russia Agreements on Syri ..

2 minutes ago

Market cap of second market - listed companies ris ..

23 minutes ago

KP changes status of Rakh Rafaqat Shah Private Gam ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Politicians Kravtsov, Rodnen ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.