SaintMartindeR, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Irishman Sam Bennett was left in tears after sprinting away to claim a maiden stage win on the Tour de France on Tuesday after an Atlantic coast run from Oleron to the island of Saint-Martin-de-Re.

The Deceuninck team rider's stage 10 victory, on his Tour debut, ensured he reclaimed the sprint points green jersey and followed a dramatic start to the day as Tour director Christian Prudhomme tested positive for Covid-19.