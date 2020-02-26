UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ireland's Six Nations Match With Italy Postponed Over Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:49 PM

Ireland's Six Nations match with Italy postponed over coronavirus

Ireland's Six Nations match with Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Ireland's Six Nations match with Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Wednesday.

The IRFU consulted with Irish Health Minister Simon Harris, who had expressed his grave misgivings on Tuesday due to 12 deaths from the coronavirus in Italy, the EU country that has been hit hardest by the virus, registering 374 cases of infection.

The other matches with Italy teams that weekend - the under-20s and women - have also been postponed.

"At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments' need to protect public health in relation to the coronavirus," read an IRFU statement.

"We were then advised, formally, that The National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of public health.

The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction." The IRFU added they would be looking to reschedule the games. Cancellation would cost millions of lost Euros, not just to the IRFU, but also to the hospitality industry.

According to the IRFU, 2,400 Italian fans were expected that weekend.

There is a precedent for rescheduling Six Nations matches due to health concerns.

In 2001 due to the highly contagious livestock foot and mouth outbreak Ireland had three matches (against Scotland, Wales and England) rescheduled to September/October of that year.

It proved costly as the English were one win away from the Grand Slam but the Irish beat them 20-14 in Dublin. England did, however, win the championship title, on points difference from Ireland.

Related Topics

Football Dublin Wales Ireland Italy March Women From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler, Jawaher Al Qasimi flag off 10th Pin ..

36 minutes ago

DIFC reaffirms commitment to advancing FinTech eco ..

36 minutes ago

NCM issues fresh to strong wind and waves warning

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches &#039;Teyase ..

1 hour ago

Zelenskyy Declares February 26 'Day of Resistance ..

1 minute ago

Top Spain diplomat 'horrified' at Holocaust-themed ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.