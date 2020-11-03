UrduPoint.com
Ireland's Twilight Payment Wins Melbourne Cup

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Ireland's Twilight Payment wins Melbourne Cup

Melbourne, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Irish raider Twilight Payment won the coveted Aus$8.0 million (US$5.5 million) Melbourne Cup at an eerily quiet Flemington on Tuesday with the "race that stops a nation" run behind closed doors for the first time.

With Jye McNeil in the saddle, the eight-year-old held off Tiger Moth and Prince of Arran in a thrilling finish to the gruelling 3,200-metre (two mile) handicap, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power.

"There's so many emotions, it's such a big moment," said an emotional McNeil. "It's very overwhelming."

