Ireland’s Two-match T20Is Series Against Pakistan Postponed Again

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 01:59 PM

Ireland's two-match T20Is series against Pakistan postponed again

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2021) Ireland’s two-match T20I series against Pakistan in England was postponed again, the latest reports say.

The series was due in June this year.

According to the reports, the series was put off due schedule issues due to Coronavirus.

Cricket Ireland was in talks with England and Wales cricket board (ECB) to arrange the aforementioned series in England when Pakistan was due to tour the country for three ODIs and three T20Is against ODI World Champions.

Cricket Ireland’s Performance Director Richard Holdsworth said: “We have withdrawn agreements with two grounds.

The logistics around bubbles and Covid protocols are such a significant operation that having another two countries in at that time was just too much.

He further said that they still had three T20Is lined up against South Africa in July and five against Zimbabwe in August. And it is a shame, especially in a T20 World Cup year.

Holdsworth said: “Wetrying to reschedule the Pakistan ones for a future date at some stage down the line,”.

More Stories From Sports

