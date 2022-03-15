Irfan achieves another feat, bags 46 Guinness World Records

Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved another feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most knuckle push-ups carrying a 100lb pack in one minute

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved another feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for the most knuckle push-ups carrying a 100lb pack in one minute.

Irfan informed the previous record was held by Spain's Alejandro Soler Tari who did 41 in a minute.

"I did 53 knuckle push-ups carrying a 100lb pack in one minute. I'm the only record holder in the world to have 24 Guinness World Records in the push-ups category," he told APP.

He said he has so far broken 46 Guinness World Records. "I have has so far broken the records of nine countries including India, USA, UK, Philippines, Iraq, Egypt, France, Italy and Spain," he said.